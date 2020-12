In 1991, Dean and Jenna made love for the first time on ANOTHER WORLD. Photo credit: NBC

In 1993, Jon Lindstrom made his first GH appearance as Kevin. Photo credit: ABC

In 2003, GH’s Sam and Jason met for the first time. Photo credit: ABC

In 2008, Jon Lindstrom made his AS THE WORLD TURNS debut as Craig Montgomery. Photo credit: JPI