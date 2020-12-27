Five Things That Happened On December 27 In Soap History

Five Things That Happened On December In Soap History
In 1979, KNOTS LANDING premiered on CBS.
Photo credit: Lorimar/Kobal/Shutterstock
In 2000, DAYS’s Bo married Gina, who was posing as Hope.
Photo credit: JPI
In 2002, DAYS’s Chloe discovered that Craig is her father.
Photo credit: JPI
In 2004, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Bianca emerged from her coma and was reunited with presumed-dead daughter Miranda.
Photo credit: ABC
In 2010, GH’s Sonny proposed to Brenda.
Photo credit: JPI
Photo credit: Lorimar/Kobal/Shutterstock
