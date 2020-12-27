DAYS

Flashback

Five Things That Happened On December 27 In Soap History

DAYS

Credit: JPI

View gallery 5

Five Things That Happened On December  In Soap History

Five Things That Happened On December 27 In Soap History
1 of 5
Close gallery
In 1979, KNOTS LANDING premiered on CBS.

Photo credit: Lorimar/Kobal/Shutterstock

In 2000, DAYS’s Bo married Gina, who was posing as Hope.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2002, DAYS’s Chloe discovered that Craig is her father.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2004, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Bianca emerged from her coma and was reunited with presumed-dead daughter Miranda.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2010, GH’s Sonny proposed to Brenda.  

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments