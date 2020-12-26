None

FLASHBACK

Five Things That Happened On December 26 In Soap History

None

Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection/JPI

In 1986, SEARCH FOR TOMORROW aired its final episode on NBC.

Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

In 1986, Judi Evans debuted as DAYS’s Adrienne.

Photo credit: NBC

In 2001, Lucy and Kevin tied the knot on PORT CHARLES.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2001, Y&R’s Jack and Phyllis wed.

Photo credit: CBS

In 2007, the late Frances Reid aired for the final time as DAYS’s Alice Horton.

Photo credit: JPI

