Five Things That Happened On December 26 In Soap History

In 1986, SEARCH FOR TOMORROW aired its final episode on NBC.
In 1986, Judi Evans debuted as DAYS’s Adrienne.
In 2001, Lucy and Kevin tied the knot on PORT CHARLES.
In 2001, Y&R’s Jack and Phyllis wed.
In 2007, the late Frances Reid aired for the final time as DAYS’s Alice Horton.
