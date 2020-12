In 1985, ANOTHER WORLD’s Jake presented Marley with an engagement ring. Photo credit: NBC

In 1986, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Palmer proposed marriage to his ex-wife Daisy. Photo credit: ABC

In 1996, Lindsay Lohan debuted as ANOTHER WORLD’s Alli Fowler. Photo credit: NBC

In 2002, Jay Kenneth Johnson ended his first run as DAYS’s Philip. Photo credit: JPI