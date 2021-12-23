GH

Five Things That Happened On December 23 In Soap History

Five Things That Happened On December 23 In Soap History
In 1988, GH’s Sean and Tiffany tied the knot.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2003, Neil and Drucilla remarried on Y&R.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2011, Rafe and Sami renewed their vows on DAYS.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2011, GH’s Lulu and Dante wed.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2011, Jonathan Jackson exited GH as Lucky.

Photo credit: JPI

