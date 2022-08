In 1985, DAYS’s Tony and Anna remarried. Photo credit: NBC

In 1994, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Mona passed away following the real-life death of her portrayer, Frances Heflin. Photo credit: ABC

In 1999, Kirsten Storms (Maxie, GH) made her daytime debut as DAYS’s Belle. Photo credit: JPI

In 2002, PASSIONS star Josh Ryan Evans passed away, tragically on the same day as his character, Timmy. Photo credit: JPI