In 1985, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Rob and Cassie wed. Photo credit: ABC

In 2002, Rae and Asa were pronounced husband and wife on OLTL. Photo credit: ABC

In 2009, GH’s Lulu and Dante kissed for the first time. Photo credit: ABC

In 2010, John Callahan aired for the final time as DAYS’s Dr. Baker. Photo credit: JPI