Five Things That Happened On August 25 In Soap History

Credit: STEVE PREZANT/CBS

Five Things That Happened On August 25 In Soap History
In 1987, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Holden tracked Lily down in Montana with big news: They are not biologically related.

Photo credit: STEVE PREZANT/CBS

In 1995, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Luna passed away after being shot, leaving Max a widower.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2009, GH’s Sam and Jason, who had broken up, made love while searching for Kristina and Michael.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2011, Robin Strasser aired for the final time on OLTL as Dorian.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2017, GH’s Julian was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Photo credit: JPI

