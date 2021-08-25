Five Things That Happened On August 25 In Soap History

Credit: STEVE PREZANT/CBSView gallery 5
1 of 5
In 1987, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Holden tracked Lily down in Montana with big news: They are not biologically related.
Photo credit: STEVE PREZANT/CBS
2 of 5
In 1995, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Luna passed away after being shot, leaving Max a widower.
Photo credit: ABC
3 of 5
In 2009, GH’s Sam and Jason, who had broken up, made love while searching for Kristina and Michael.
Photo credit: ABC
4 of 5
In 2011, Robin Strasser aired for the final time on OLTL as Dorian.
Photo credit: JPI
5 of 5
In 2017, GH’s Julian was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Photo credit: JPI
In 1987, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Holden tracked Lily down in Montana with big news: They are not biologically related.
Photo credit: STEVE PREZANT/CBS
In 1995, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Luna passed away after being shot, leaving Max a widower.
In 2009, GH’s Sam and Jason, who had broken up, made love while searching for Kristina and Michael.
In 2011, Robin Strasser aired for the final time on OLTL as Dorian.
In 2017, GH’s Julian was sentenced to 20 years in prison.