In 1962, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Jeff Baker died, widowing Penny. Photo credit: CBS

In 1999, Kelli McCarty made her PASSIONS debut as Beth. Photo credit: JPI

In 2010, DAYS’s Rafe interrupted Sami and EJ’s wedding to bust EJ for orchestrating Sydney’s kidnapping. Photo credit: JPI

In 2017, Carly was shocked when Sam confessed to Sonny’s shooting on GH. Photo credit: JPI