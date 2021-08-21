FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On August 21 In Soap History August 21, 2021 7:00AM Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: JPIView gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On August 21 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 2000, Kyle Lowder made his DAYS debut as Brady.Photo credit: JPI2 of 5In 2013, GH’s Maxie gave birth to her daughter with Spinelli, Georgie.Photo credit: JPI3 of 5In 2017, DAYS’s Abigail and Chad got engaged again.Photo credit: JPI4 of 5In 2018, Jonah’s funeral was held on GH.Photo credit: JPI 5 of 5In 2018, Liam and Hope wed on B&B.Photo credit: JPI Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) In 2000, Kyle Lowder made his DAYS debut as Brady.Photo credit: JPIIn 2013, GH’s Maxie gave birth to her daughter with Spinelli, Georgie.Photo credit: JPIIn 2017, DAYS’s Abigail and Chad got engaged again.Photo credit: JPIIn 2018, Jonah’s funeral was held on GH.Photo credit: JPIIn 2018, Liam and Hope wed on B&B.Photo credit: JPI By SOD Filed Under: Bold and Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Annika Noelle, Billy Flynn, Bradford Anderson, Chad Duell, Drake Hogestyn, Eden McCoy, Kirsten Storms, Kyle Lowder, Lexi Ainsworth, Marci Miller, Scott Clifton, Steve Burton Comments