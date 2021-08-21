DAYS

FLASHBACK

Five Things That Happened On August 21 In Soap History

DAYS

Credit: JPI

View gallery 5

Five Things That Happened On August 21 In Soap History
1 of 5
Close gallery
In 2000, Kyle Lowder made his DAYS debut as Brady.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2013, GH’s Maxie gave birth to her daughter with Spinelli, Georgie.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2017, DAYS’s Abigail and Chad got engaged again.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2018, Jonah’s funeral was held on GH.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2018, Liam and Hope wed on B&B.

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments