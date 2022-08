In 1991, ANOTHER WORLD’s Jake blackmailed his shooter, Paulina, into marriage. Photo credit: NBC

In 1996, AW’s Frankie was strangled to death. Photo credit: Brad Berman

In 1996, GH’s Jason and Robin made love for the first time in Montauk. Photo credit: ABC

In 2005, GUIDING LIGHT’s Gus and Harley said, “I do.” Photo credit: PGP