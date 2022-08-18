FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On August 18 In Soap History August 18, 2022 10:52AM Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmail Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmailView gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On August 18 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1981, Kelly and Morgan wed on GUIDING LIGHT.2 of 5In 1988, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Hank (pictured with Barbara) came out as gay to Iva.Photo credit: CBS3 of 5In 1989, Lucas was born on GH.Photo credit: ABC4 of 5In 2006, John Abbott passed away on Y&R.Photo credit: JPI 5 of 5In 2008, Jana and Kevin wed on Y&R.Photo credit: JPI Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmail In 1981, Kelly and Morgan wed on GUIDING LIGHT.In 1988, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Hank (pictured with Barbara) came out as gay to Iva.Photo credit: CBSIn 1989, Lucas was born on GH.Photo credit: ABCIn 2006, John Abbott passed away on Y&R.Photo credit: JPIIn 2008, Jana and Kevin wed on Y&R.Photo credit: JPI By SOD Filed Under: As The World Turns, General Hospital, Guiding Light, Brad Maule, Colleen Zenk, Emily O'Brien, Greg Rikaart, Jacklyn Zeman, Jerry Douglas, Peter Bergman, Tristan Rogers Comments