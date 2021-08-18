GL

FLASHBACK

Five Things That Happened On August 18 In Soap History

GLView gallery 5

Five Things That Happened On August 18 In Soap History
1 of 5
Close gallery
In 1981, Kelly and Morgan wed on GUIDING LIGHT.
In 1988, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Hank (pictured with Barbara) came out as gay to Iva.

Photo credit: CBS

In 1989, Lucas was born on GH.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2006, John Abbott passed away on Y&R.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2008, Jana and Kevin wed on Y&R.

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments