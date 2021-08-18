FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On August 18 In Soap History August 18, 2021 9:11AM Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)View gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On August 18 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1981, Kelly and Morgan wed on GUIDING LIGHT.2 of 5In 1988, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Hank (pictured with Barbara) came out as gay to Iva.Photo credit: CBS3 of 5In 1989, Lucas was born on GH.Photo credit: ABC4 of 5In 2006, John Abbott passed away on Y&R.Photo credit: JPI 5 of 5In 2008, Jana and Kevin wed on Y&R.Photo credit: JPI Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) In 1981, Kelly and Morgan wed on GUIDING LIGHT.In 1988, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Hank (pictured with Barbara) came out as gay to Iva.Photo credit: CBSIn 1989, Lucas was born on GH.Photo credit: ABCIn 2006, John Abbott passed away on Y&R.Photo credit: JPIIn 2008, Jana and Kevin wed on Y&R.Photo credit: JPI By SOD Filed Under: As The World Turns, General Hospital, Guiding Light, Brad Maule, Colleen Zenk, Emily O'Brien, Greg Rikaart, Jacklyn Zeman, Jerry Douglas, Peter Bergman, Tristan Rogers Comments