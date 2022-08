In 1986, Cord and Tina wed for the first time on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. Photo credit: ABC

In 1991, John and Isabella got engaged on DAYS. Photo credit: NBC

In 2008, GH’s Robin and Patrick learned that they were having a girl. Photo credit: ABC

In 2008, Cord and Tina admitted they still loved each other and reunited on OLTL. Photo credit: JPI