In 1981, John Colicos made his GH debut as Mikkos Cassadine. Photo credit: ABC

In 2004, Martha Madison made her DAYS debut as Belle. Photo credit: JPI

In 2009, Wally Kurth returned to DAYS as Justin after a 19-year absence. Photo credit: JPI

In 2018, Jon Lindstrom reprised the role of Ryan on GH. Photo credit: ABC