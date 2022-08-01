Five Things That Happened On August 1 In Soap History

In 1985, winners at the 12th Annual Daytime Emmys included Darnell Williams (ex-Jesse, ALL MY CHILDREN), Kim Zimmer (ex-Reva, GUIDING LIGHT), Larry Gates (ex-H.B., GL), Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R) and Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R).

In 1997, Rebecca Herbst debuted on GH as Elizabeth. Photo credit: ABC

In 1997, Laura Wright (Carly, GH) debuted on GL as Cassie. Photo credit: PGP

In 2008, Emily wed Casey on AS THE WORLD TURNS. Photo credit: JPI