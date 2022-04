In 1997, GH’s Taggert first revealed that he had a connection to Sonny’s abusive stepfather, Deke. Photo credit: ABC

In 2001, B&B’s Stephanie and Brooke bickered about Rick’s intention to marry Amber. Photo credit: JPI

In 2007, Y&R’s Drucilla fell off a cliff to her presumed death. Photo credit: JPI

In 2008, Jesse Soffer and Jennifer Landon exited AS THE WORLD TURNS as Will and Gwen. Photo credit: JPI