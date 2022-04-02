H

Five Things That Happened On April 2 In Soap History

Credit: CBS & NBC

Five Things That Happened On April 2 In Soap History
In 1956, THE EDGE OF NIGHT premiered on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS

In 1956, AS THE WORLD TURNS debuted on CBS.
In 1985, Julianne Moore made her ATWT debut as Frannie Hughes.

Photo credit: CBS

In 1990, DAYS’s Jennifer got engaged to Emilio.

Photo credit: NBC

In 2004, Shawn proposed to Belle on DAYS.

Photo credit: JPI

