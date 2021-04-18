Y&R

Five Things That Happened On April 18 In Soap History

In 1967, Jonathan Frid debuted as Barnabas Collins on DARK SHADOWS.

In 2001, Y&R’s Jack vowed to keep seeing Phyllis despite Ashley’s objections.

In 2005, Jennifer Bransford debuted as GH’s Carly.

In 2006, Patrick Duffy made his B&B debut as Stephen Logan.

In 2017, GH’s Alexis and Julian shared a night of passion when he resurfaced after a presumed death.

