Five Things That Happened On April 18 In Soap History

1 of 5
In 1967, Jonathan Frid debuted as Barnabas Collins on DARK SHADOWS.
Photo credit: ABC
2 of 5
In 2001, Y&R’s Jack vowed to keep seeing Phyllis despite Ashley’s objections.
Photo credit: JPI
3 of 5
In 2005, Jennifer Bransford debuted as GH’s Carly.
Photo credit: ABC
4 of 5
In 2006, Patrick Duffy made his B&B debut as Stephen Logan.
Photo credit: JPI
5 of 5
In 2017, GH’s Alexis and Julian shared a night of passion when he resurfaced after a presumed death.
Photo credit: JPI
In 1967, Jonathan Frid debuted as Barnabas Collins on DARK SHADOWS.
In 2001, Y&R’s Jack vowed to keep seeing Phyllis despite Ashley’s objections.
In 2005, Jennifer Bransford debuted as GH’s Carly.
In 2006, Patrick Duffy made his B&B debut as Stephen Logan.
In 2017, GH’s Alexis and Julian shared a night of passion when he resurfaced after a presumed death.