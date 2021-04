In 1987, pooches Reggie and Martha tied the knot on DAYS. Photo credit: NBC

In 1993, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Kendall revealed to Myrtle that she is Erica’s daughter. Photo credit: ABC

In 1993, GH’s Lucy found out she was pregnant with Serena, the child she was carrying as a surrogate for Scott and Dominique. Photo credit: ABC

In 2007, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Natalie admitted to John that she was jealous when she saw him with Marty. Photo credit: ABC