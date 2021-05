In 1985, Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH) made her SANTA BARBARA debut as Julia Wainwright. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

In 1991, Carly wed Victor on DAYS. Photo credit: NBC

In 1994, Kristian Alfonso returned to DAYS after a 4-year absence as Hope, who believed she was Princess Gina. Photo credit: JPI

In 2005, PASSIONS’s Edna revealed that Beth is Alistair’s daughter. Photo credit: JPI