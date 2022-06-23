FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened June 23 In Soap History June 23, 2022 8:52AM Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmail Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmailCredit: ABCView gallery 5 “ Five Things That Happened June 23 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1989, GH’s Felicia fainted upon seeing a back-from-the-dead Frisco.Photo credit: ABC2 of 5In 1994, the inaugural Nurses’ Ball began on GH.Photo credit: ABC3 of 5In 2008, Y&R’s Victor wed Sabrina.Photo credit: JPI4 of 5In 2010, DAYS’s Alice Horton passed away.Photo credit: JPI 5 of 5In 2011, Freddie Smith debuted as DAYS’s Sonny.Photo credit: JPI Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmail In 1989, GH’s Felicia fainted upon seeing a back-from-the-dead Frisco.Photo credit: ABCIn 1994, the inaugural Nurses’ Ball began on GH.Photo credit: ABCIn 2008, Y&R’s Victor wed Sabrina.Photo credit: JPIIn 2010, DAYS’s Alice Horton passed away.Photo credit: JPIIn 2011, Freddie Smith debuted as DAYS’s Sonny.Photo credit: JPI By SOD Filed Under: Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, Chandler Massey, Eric Braeden, Frances Reid, Freddie Smith, Jack Wagner, Kate Mansi, Kristina Wagner, Lynn Herring Comments