Delon de Metz (Zende)
Destinations: The islands of Mykonos and Santorini, Greece
Why There? “I really wanted to go somewhere to party a little bit. I wanted to dance. I wanted to be on the beach.”
Travel Companions: “My friend Alex and his good friend Trevor. He was getting married and so I basically tagged along. It was a great time.”
If I Had To Sum Up This Trip In A Sentence, I’d Say: “It was the best break from Covid you could ever hope for, and the problems of the world just fade d away.”
“Here we go! This is at the Royal Myconian resort. This was my first time in Greece, my first time in Mykonos. [The] day after I arrived, they’d outlawed music and imposed a 1 a.m. curfew, which was a bit absurd, so this completely shifted the dynamic of the trip. It’s almost like they knew I was coming. They knew I was going to be trouble. That said, we still had a fantastic time.”
Photo credit: Instagram
“It was great hanging out at the beach. The water was crystal clear, and the views were incredible. We had a private view of the bay, essentially. The water temperature was perfect. It was completely see-through. It was incredible.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Delon de Metz
“Semi-candid and crushed linen in Old Town Mykonos. We also went to all these famous beach clubs like Scorpios, where they had this boho-chic theme. But there was no music! They ended up playing grasshopper chirping sounds to keep some kind of ambiance, but after two hours of crickets, you just lose your mind. But I can’t complain because it was a beautiful scene.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Delon de Metz
“We went to Santorini for two days. Santorini looked like a screensaver. I had to pinch myself. I’ve never seen anything so startling. [Looking up, you’ll be] seeing the white city of Thera upon disembarkation from the ferry. It looked like Gondor in The Lord Of The Rings, with these magnificent cliffside villas. But, after two hours on a massive ferry, I got off and I was dizzy for the rest of the day.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Delon de Metz
“The edge of the world! The hotel I stayed at in Santorini was called Homeric Poems, where every suite they had was named after a god or hero from Homer’s poems from The Odyssey or The Iliad, so I was doing lines from the movie [Troy] the whole time, like the Brad Pitt [Achilles] speech. I hammed it up a bit and it was fun — and that was just a crazy view.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Delon de Metz
“Strong winds in Santorini. It’s funny — when I walked into hair and makeup when I got back to work, they were all like, ‘Oh, look at this golden tan.’ My hair got super-long while I was gone and then being in the sun, it got a little reddish, which is unusual for me.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Delon de Metz
"Santorini sunset. There’s a certain portion of town where everyone goes for the sunset. The sun gets extremely red and it hangs low in the sky.... It’s a magical place.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Delon de Metz
