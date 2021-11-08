DAYS’S 56TH ANNIVERSARY

As DAYS turns 56 today, we take a look back at some of the show’s past celebrations.
Then-Executive Producer Betty Corday (near r.) joined the cast in 1972 to celebrate the show’s 7th birthday.
Photo credit: NBCU Photo Bank
Corday marked 3,000 episodes with original cast members MacDonald Carey (ex-Tom) and Frances Reid (ex-Alice) in 1977
Photo credit: NBC
In 1981, the show hit the 4,000 episode mark.
Photo credit: NBC
In 2005, Executive Producer Ken Corday (c.) and the cast were on hand for the 10,000th episode celebration.
Photo credit: JPI
Suzanne Rogers (Maggie, far l.) and Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope) flanked Corday at the 44th anniversary cake.
Photo credit: JPI
In 2010 (from near r.), Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami), Bill Hayes (Doug), Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), Corday, Rogers, Alfonso and Peter Reckell (ex-Bo) toasted to 45 years on the air.
Photo credit: JPI
The golden anniversary was a sweet one for (from far l.) Galen Gering (Rafe), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Stephen Nichols (Steve), Lauren Koslow (Kate) and Arianne Zucker (Nicole). Last year’s Day of DAYS at Universal Studios coincided with the soap’s 52nd anniversary.
Photo credit: JPI
2017's Day of DAYS at Universal Studios coincided with the soap’s 52nd anniversary.
Photo credit: NBC
DAYS marked its 54th anniversary with an on-set party in 2019.
Photo credit: JPI
