William Lipton was born on June 2 in Hillsborough, CA. Photo credit: ABC

His parents enrolled him in the School of Rock program in San Francisco’s Bay Area. Photo credit: ABC

Lipton's first acting gig was as Charlie Brown in a local theater production of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown.

Lipton's band WJM opened for the boy band PRETTYMUCH on their 2019 tour. Photo credit: ABC