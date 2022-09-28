VERNEE WATSON

Vernee Watson was born on September 28 in Harlem, NY.

Watson is most recognized for her roles as Vernajean on WELCOME BACK KOTTER and as Vy, the mother of Will Smith’s character on THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR.

The actress appeared as Birdie on YOUNG AND RESTLESS in 1999 and on DAYS OF OUR LIVES as Dr. Ella Kraft in 2007.

Watson has won two Daytime Emmy awards for her portrayal of Stella. The first was in 2018 for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series and she won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy in 2019.

One of Watson's most memorable experiences was guest-starring on the Disney Channel show JESSIE, when she was cast on an episode featuring a cameo by then-First Lady Michelle Obama.

