Vernee Watson was born on September 28 in Harlem, NY. Photo credit: ABC

Watson is most recognized for her roles as Vernajean on WELCOME BACK KOTTER and as Vy, the mother of Will Smith’s character on THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR. Photo credit: ABC

The actress appeared as Birdie on YOUNG AND RESTLESS in 1999 and on DAYS OF OUR LIVES as Dr. Ella Kraft in 2007. Photo credit: ABC

Watson has won two Daytime Emmy awards for her portrayal of Stella. The first was in 2018 for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series and she won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy in 2019. Photo credit: JPI