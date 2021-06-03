Tristan Rogers was born on June 3 in Melbourne, Australia.
Rogers began his career in entertainment working as a walk-on stuntman and as a boom carrier for a television network in Australia.
The actor celebrated his 40th anniversary with the show on December 2, 2020. “I’m never going to have a job for this length of time again. To look back and think I’ve been associated with this show for 40 years is pretty incredible, but to try to put that into words is difficult,” Rogers told Digest.
Tristan and his wife, Teresa, have two children, Sara Jane and Cale.
His favorite movie is Casablanca. “It was and still is the best soap opera ever written. I can watch that movie again and again,” he enthused to Digest.