Birthday Spotlight: Thorsten Kaye

Thorsten Kaye was born on February 22 in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Productions Inc.

The actor moved to the U.S. from London after receiving a track scholarship to the United States International University in San Diego, CA. Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Productions Inc.

Kaye has also starred on ONE LIFE TO LIVE (ex-Patrick, 1995-97), PORT CHARLES (ex-Ian, 2000-03) and ALL MY CHILDREN (ex-Zach, 2004-09, 2010, 2011, 2013). Photo credit: JPI

Aside from acting, Kaye enjoys writing, literature, motorcycles and is a huge fan of the hockey team the Detroit Red Wings. Photo credit: JPI