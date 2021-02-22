Birthday Spotlight: Thorsten Kaye

Thorsten Kaye was born on February 22 in Frankfurt, Germany.
Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Productions Inc.
The actor moved to the U.S. from London after receiving a track scholarship to the United States International University in San Diego, CA.
Kaye has also starred on ONE LIFE TO LIVE (ex-Patrick, 1995-97), PORT CHARLES (ex-Ian, 2000-03) and ALL MY CHILDREN (ex-Zach, 2004-09, 2010, 2011, 2013).
Aside from acting, Kaye enjoys writing, literature, motorcycles and is a huge fan of the hockey team the Detroit Red Wings.
Kaye is married to Susan Haskell (ex-Marty, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) and they have two daughters, McKenna, 18 and Marlowe, 14.
