Happy Birthday

Birthday Spotlight: Thaao Penghlis

Credit: NBC

Birthday Spotlight: Thaao Penghlis
Thaao Penghlis was born on December 15 and hails from Sydney, Australia.

Photo credit: NBC

The actor has high praise for his co-star Leann Hunley (Anna), telling Digest,  “Leann trusts me and I trust her. The element with Leann more than anything is the fun, and she’s such a sincere human.”

Photo credit: JPI

Penghlis moved to New York City after high school and began studying with acting coach Milton Katselas.

Photo credit: NBC

The actor’s first soap role was as GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Victor Cassadine in 1981.

Photo credit: ABC

Penghlis is a published author; his book Places: The Journey of My Days, My Lives was released in 2014 and Seducing Celebrities One Meal at a Time was released in 2015. Both are available at amazon.com.

Photo credit: NBC

