Birthday Spotlight: Tajh Bellow (TJ, GH)

Tajh Bellow was born on February 9 in Katy, TX.
The actor was thrilled to receive a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Younger Performer in 2021 and told Digest, “I have been an actor for 14 years, starting when I was 12. To put it into words is difficult, but what it means to me is that perseverance is true, and hard work and caring still matters. It means so much to me and I’m still trying to process it. It feels better than I can even describe.”
While working on GH, the actor has simultaneously been studying Sociology at California State University and hopes to get a graduate degree, as well.
Bellow starred in the film Calling For Love opposite Karissa Lee Staples.
His favorite book is The Intent To Live by Larry Moss.