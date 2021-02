Tajh Bellow was born on February 9 in Katy, TX. Photo credit: ABC

Bellow recently guest-starred on NCIS as Navy Petty Officer Samuel Miles Photo credit: CBS

The actor starred in the film Calling For Love opposite Karissa Lee Staples.

He drinks raw eggs in the morning, “like in the Rocky movies,” he told Digest. “I keep the old school alive!” Photo credit: JPI