Susan Seaforth Hayes was born on July 11 in Oakland, CA.
She and husband Bill Hayes have been married since 1974 and have a website Secrets of Soap Opera Lovers (soapoperasecrets.com).
The Hayeses are the only soap stars to ever appear on the cover of Time magazine, the January 12, 1976 issue.
In addition to DAYS, Susan has appeared on Y&R as JoAnna (including a B&B crossover episode) and SUNSET BEACH (as Patricia).
The Hayeses were awarded a Lifetime Achievement Daytime Emmy in 2018, which was also Susan’s 50th anniversary with DAYS and she has been nominated for six other Daytime Emmys — Outstanding Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (1975, 1976, 1978 and 1979) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (2018 and 2020).