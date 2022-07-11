Susan Seaforth Hayes was born on July 11 in Oakland, CA. Photo credit: NBC

She and husband Bill Hayes have been married since 1974 and have a website Secrets of Soap Opera Lovers (soapoperasecrets.com). Photo credit: JPI

The Hayeses are the only soap stars to ever appear on the cover of Time magazine, the January 12, 1976 issue.

In addition to DAYS, Susan has appeared on Y&R as JoAnna (including a B&B crossover episode) and SUNSET BEACH (as Patricia). Photo credit: JPI