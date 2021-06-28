Birthday Spotlight: Steve Burton (Jason, GH)

Steve Burton was born on June 28 in Indianapolis, IN. Photo credit: ABC

Burton’s first regular TV role was as Chris Fuller on the sitcom OUT OF THIS WORLD in 1987. He made his daytime debut on DAYS OF OUR LIVES as Harris in 1988. Photo credit: ABC

The actor married wife Sheree in 1999. They have three children, Makena, 17, Jack, 15, and Brooklyn, 6. Photo credit: ABC

Burton has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. In 1998, he took home the award for playing Jason on GH; he won again in 2017 for his role as Dylan on Y&R. Photo credit: JPI