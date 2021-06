Sonya Eddy was born on June 17 in Concord, CA. Photo credit: ABC

Eddy majored in theatre and dance at the University of California, Davis. Photo credit: JPI

She began her acting career in the West Coast premiere of Zora, Is My Name!, which was written by Ruby Dee (ex-Martha, GUIDING LIGHT). Photo credit: JPI

The actress is a licensed vocational nurse. Photo credit: ABC