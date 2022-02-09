Birthday Spotlight: Sharon Case (Sharon, Y&R)

Sharon Case was born on February 9 in Detroit, MI.
In 1999, Case was awarded the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as Sharon.
Case got her big break as an actress in 1989 where she landed the role of Dawn Winthrop, Monica’s long-lost daughter, on GH.
The actress auditioned for the role of ANOTHER WORLD’s Vicky in 1991 when Anne Heche departed the show and spent a year on AS THE WORLD TURNS as Debbie.
Her favorite Y&R storyline is the aftermath of Cassie’s death. “It was such a big deal, very emotional and powerful,” she noted to Digest in 2018.