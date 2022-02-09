Sharon Case

Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: Sharon Case (Sharon, Y&R)

Sharon Case

Credit: JPI

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight: Sharon Case (Sharon, Y&R)
1 of 5
Close gallery
Sharon Case was born on February 9 in Detroit, MI.

Photo credit: CBS

In 1999, Case was awarded the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as Sharon.

Photo credit: JPI

Case got her big break as an actress in 1989 where she landed the role of Dawn Winthrop, Monica’s long-lost daughter, on GH.

Photo credit: CBS

The actress auditioned for the role of ANOTHER WORLD’s Vicky in 1991 when Anne Heche departed the show and spent a year on AS THE WORLD TURNS as Debbie.

Photo credit: CBS

Her favorite Y&R storyline is the aftermath of Cassie’s death. “It was such a big deal, very emotional and powerful,” she noted to Digest in 2018.

Photo credit: CBS

Filed Under: , , ,
Comments