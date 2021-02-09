Birthday Spotlight: Sharon Case (Sharon, Y&R)

Sharon Case was born on February 9 in Detroit, MI.
Case got her big break as an actress in 1989 where she landed the role of Dawn Winthrop, Monica’s long-lost daughter, on GH.
The actress auditioned for the role of ANOTHER WORLD’s Vicky in 1991 when Anne Heche departed the show and spent a year on AS THE WORLD TURNS as Debbie.
She starred in the short-lived Valley of the Dolls before joining Y&R.
In 1999, Case was awarded the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as Sharon.