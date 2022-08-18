Sean Dominic was born on August 18 in Madrid, Spain.
The actor’s name is Sean Martin; his middle name is Dominic.
Dominic did a few fashion shows during college and then made the move to Atlanta, where he began his modeling career.
After he stepped away from modeling, Dominic ended up working as a bartender at a comedy club in New York City.
The actor almost enlisted in the military, telling Digest, “One day me, my best friend and a couple of other friends were on the air base playing racquetball. A Marine walked up to us and said, ‘Do want to be a man?’ I kid you not, in 15 minutes he had all of us going back to our parents and telling them we were going to be Marines. My mother said, ‘You don’t like to take orders. Go to college first and then if you want to join, do it.’ That was good advice.”