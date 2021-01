Sal Stowers was born on January 20 in Pasadena, CA. Photo credit: Shutterstock

In 2013, she made her soap debut as Cassandra Foster on the online reboot of ALL MY CHILDREN. Photo credit: JPI

Stowers is involved with the humanitarian organization World Vision. Photo credit: JPI

She has appeared on UGLY BETTY, NEW GIRL, SWITCHED AT BIRTH and THE FOSTERS, as well as appearing in the music video for Enrique Iglesias’ song, “Tired of Being Sorry”. Photo credit: JPI