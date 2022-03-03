Reylynn Caster was born on March 3 in Wichita, KS.
“I’m self-taught on guitar and piano. I write music and sing and I hope to record some songs one day,” the actress told Digest.
Caster had to ditch her natural brunette hair color for her new job. “I got my hair bleached and the next day, I started on Y&R.”
The actress graduated from high school this past May and plans to continue her education, telling Digest, “I want to work in the industry no matter what, but acting is really unpredictable, so I do want to have a back-up plan. I’ll take college classes this fall, but being on a soap opera is pretty demanding, so I’ll probably only pick up a couple of classes and take it slow.”
She was a series regular on the now defunct CBS sitcom ME MYSELF & I.