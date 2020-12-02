Birthday Spotlight: Rena Sofer

Credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Productions IncView gallery 5
Rena Sofer was born on December 2 in Arcadia, CA.
In 1995, she won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Lois on GENERAL HOSPITAL.
She began her daytime career as ANOTHER WORLD’s Joyce in 1987 before joining the cast of LOVING in 1988 as Rocky.
Sofer has had guest roles on 24, HEROES, CRIMINAL MINDS, TWO AND A HALF MEN, NCIS and CHICAGO P.D.
Sofer is engaged to ex-husband Sanford Bookstaver; they share a daughter, Avalon.
