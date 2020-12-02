Birthday Spotlight: Rena Sofer

Rena Sofer

Rena Sofer was born on December 2 in Arcadia, CA.

Photo credit: CBS

In 1995, she won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Lois on GENERAL HOSPITAL.

Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Productions Inc

She began her daytime career as ANOTHER WORLD’s Joyce in 1987 before joining the cast of LOVING in 1988 as Rocky.

Photo credit: JPI

Sofer has had guest roles on 24, HEROES, CRIMINAL MINDS, TWO AND A HALF MEN, NCIS and CHICAGO P.D.

Photo credit: JPI

Sofer is engaged to ex-husband Sanford Bookstaver; they share a daughter, Avalon.

Photo credit: JPI

