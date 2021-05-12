Herbst

Birthday Spotlight: Rebecca Herbst

Birthday Spotlight: Rebecca Herbst
Rebecca Herbst was born on May 12 in Encino, CA.

Herbst retired from competitive ice skating to focus on acting when she was 16.

The actress made her television debut on the NBC drama L.A. LAW.

The first time she auditioned for GH, it was to play a friend of Robin’s, and she later screen-tested for the role of Sarah Webber. Casting Director Mark Teschner told Digest, “I had been auditioning Becky since she was 16 years old.... Even as a kid, she just had something about her.” 

Herbst married Michael Saucedo (ex-Juan, GH) on June 1, 2001. They have three children: Ethan, 19, Ella, 17, and Emerson, 10.

