Birthday Spotlight: Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS)

Raven Bowens was born on March 24 in San Diego, CA.

The actress auditioned for the role of GH's Trina, which ultimately went Sydney Mikayla.

Bowens played Adria Biles in 2018's THE SIMONE BILES STORY: COURAGE TO SOAR.

The actress has appeared in multiple episodes of the current season of THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL as Tilly.