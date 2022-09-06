Nicholas Chavez was born on September 6 in Houston, TX, but grew up primarily in Denver, CO.
Chavez worked at restaurants, as a tax resolution specialist and as a car salesman before landing on GH, his first television role.
His acting coach is Holly Gagnier, who he recently got to share the stage with when she reprised her GH role as Jennifer Smith. “It was so fun to have her on set! Holly’s a riot and so warm and friendly and full of creative ideas.”
Chavez took home the Outstanding Younger Performer trophy at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards.
The actor is a chess fanatic, a passion he shares with his co-stars, Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) and Genie Francis (Laura).