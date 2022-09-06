Nicholas Chavez was born on September 6 in Houston, TX, but grew up primarily in Denver, CO. Photo credit: ABC

Chavez worked at restaurants, as a tax resolution specialist and as a car salesman before landing on GH, his first television role. Photo credit: ABC

His acting coach is Holly Gagnier, who he recently got to share the stage with when she reprised her GH role as Jennifer Smith. “It was so fun to have her on set! Holly’s a riot and so warm and friendly and full of creative ideas.” Photo credit: ABC

Chavez took home the Outstanding Younger Performer trophy at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards. Photo credit: ABC