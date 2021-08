Nadia Bjorlin was born on August 2 in Newport, RI. Photo credit: NBC

Bjorlin is a classically trained singer. Photo credit: JPI

The actress appeared in the Ricky Martin music video for “Shake Your Bon-Bon.” Photo credit: JPI

The actress married Grant Turnbull on May 15, 2015. They have two children, Torin, 5, and Viggo, 3. Photo credit: Instagram