Mishael Morgan was born on July 15 in San Fernando, Trinidad and was raised in Toronto, Canada. Photo credit: JPI

She married husband Navid in 2012. They have two children, Niam, 5 and Naliyah, 2. Photo credit: Bravo TV

The actress was bit by the acting bug after participating in a school production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo credit: JPI

Morgan appeared in Trey Songz’s video for his song, “Wonder Woman.” Photo credit: JPI