Michelle Stafford

Happy Birthday

Birthday Spotlight Michelle Stafford

Michelle Stafford

Credit: Couresy of Lesley Bohm

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight Michelle Stafford
1 of 5
Close gallery
Michelle Stafford was born on September 14 in Chicago, IL., but her family moved to California when she was a baby.

Photo credit: Couresy of Lesley Bohm

Stafford has won two Daytime Emmy awards for her portrayal of Phyllis.

Photo credit: JPI

Her first soap role was Frankie on the Fox sudser TRIBES, which had a four-month run in 1990.

Photo credit: Couresy of Lesley Bohm

Michelle co-starred with Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) on the prime-time soap PACIFIC PALISADES.

Photo credit: Aaron Spelling Productions, Inc.

Stafford has two children, Natalia, 11 and Jameson, 5.

Photo credit: Instagram

Filed Under: , ,
Comments