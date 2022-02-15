easton

Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: Michael Easton

easton

Credit: ABC

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight: Michael Easton
1 of 5
Close gallery
Michael Easton was born on February 15 in Long Beach, CA.

Photo credit: ABC

Easton married wife Ginevra in 2004. The couple has two children, Lilah, 10, and Jack, 8.

Photo credit: ABC

He was nominated for his first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2018 for his portrayal of Finn.

Photo credit: ABC

Easton has also appeared on DAYS OF OUR LIVES (as Tanner), PORT CHARLES (as Stephen/Caleb) and ONE LIFE TO LIVE (as John).

Photo credit: ABC

Easton published a book of poetry called 18 Straight Whiskeys in 1997. He released a collector’s edition with 30 new poems in September 2018.

Photo credit: ABC

Filed Under: , , , ,
Comments