Birthday Spotlight: Michael Easton (Finn, GH)

Michael Easton was born on February 15 in Long Beach, CA.
He was nominated for his first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2018 for his portrayal of Finn on GENERAL HOSPITAL.
Easton has also appeared on DAYS OF OUR LIVES (as Tanner), PORT CHARLES (as Stephen/Caleb) and ONE LIFE TO LIVE (as John).
Easton married wife Ginevra in 2004. The couple has two children, Lilah, 9, and Jack, 7.
Easton published a book of poetry called 18 Straight Whiskeys in 1997. He released a collector’s edition with 30 new poems in September 2018.