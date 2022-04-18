Melody Thomas Scott

Credit: Crown Media United States, LLC

Melody Thomas Scott was born on April 18 in Los Angeles, CA.

Photo credit: Crown Media United States, LLC

Scott majored in music at the University of Southern California.

Photo credit: JPI

Scott made her acting debut in the 1964 Alfred Hitchock film Marnie.
Scott met her husband, B&B Supervising Producer Edward J. Scott, while they were both working at Y&R. The couple married in 1985.
The actress released a book, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America’s #1 Daytime Drama, in 2020.
