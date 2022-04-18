Credit: Crown Media United States, LLCView gallery 5
Melody Thomas Scott was born on April 18 in Los Angeles, CA.
Scott majored in music at the University of Southern California.
Scott made her acting debut in the 1964 Alfred Hitchock film Marnie.
Scott met her husband, B&B Supervising Producer Edward J. Scott, while they were both working at Y&R. The couple married in 1985.
The actress released a book, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America’s #1 Daytime Drama, in 2020.
